JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Should You Sell?

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.0425 and last traded at $1.0650. 1,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 9,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.0950.

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS: JDSPY) is a leading retailer specializing in sports-inspired fashion, footwear and accessories. Through its own retail locations and e-commerce platforms, the company offers a broad range of global and in-house brands, serving both lifestyle and performance segments. Its product portfolio spans athletic footwear, apparel and equipment from marquee names such as Nike, Adidas and The North Face, alongside private-label collections designed to meet evolving consumer tastes.

Founded in 1981 in Bury, Greater Manchester, JD Sports has grown from a single outlet into an international retail group.

