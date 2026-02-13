Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Trading Up 4.2% – What’s Next?

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF – Get Free Report) was up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.2980 and last traded at $0.2980. Approximately 16,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 45,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2860.

Facedrive Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33.

Facedrive Company Profile

Facedrive Inc is a Canadian technology company that operates a ride-hailing and delivery platform with a focus on environmental sustainability. Founded in 2016, the company offers an app-based transportation service that connects riders with drivers operating hybrid or electric vehicles. By integrating carbon offset programs and promoting zero-emission vehicle use, Facedrive aims to differentiate itself from traditional ride-hailing services while addressing growing consumer demand for eco-friendly mobility solutions.

In addition to its core ride-hailing operations, Facedrive has expanded its offerings to include food and grocery delivery, leveraging the same network of drivers and proprietary logistics technology.

