Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Position in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,029,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,090.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 319,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,811,000 after buying an additional 292,611 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Royal Gold by 52.3% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 833,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,173,000 after buying an additional 286,268 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth about $45,184,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Royal Gold by 19.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after acquiring an additional 151,492 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGLD. Raymond James Financial set a $264.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Royal Gold from $261.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.50.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $286.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.95 and a 1 year high of $306.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 26.10%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company’s portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.