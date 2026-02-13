Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 44,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 40,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a market cap of $44.41 million, a P/E ratio of -308.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investcorp Credit Management BDC

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,281 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 3.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc (NASDAQ: ICMB) is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that provides investors exposure to private credit markets through direct lending strategies. As a business development company, ICMB focuses on originating, structuring and managing tailored financing solutions for U.S. middle-market corporations. The company’s portfolio includes senior secured loans, second-lien debt, subordinated debt and equity co-investments, with an emphasis on risk-adjusted returns and capital preservation.

The company is externally managed by Investcorp Credit Management US LLC, part of the Investcorp group, a global alternative investment firm founded in 1982.

