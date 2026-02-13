Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 158 and last traded at GBX 158, with a volume of 18 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWG. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Harworth Group from GBX 201 to GBX 202 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Harworth Group from GBX 210 to GBX 212 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 209.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £518.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 164.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.11.

Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments. Visit www.harworthgroup.com for further information.

