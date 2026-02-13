LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Trading Down 8.8% – Here’s What Happened

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.10 and last traded at GBX 15.10. 63 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 73,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.55.

LMS Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of £12.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.84.

About LMS Capital

(Get Free Report)

Investment Company

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LMS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.