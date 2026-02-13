HP (NYSE:HPQ) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.8650, with a volume of 26309236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HP in a report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research lowered HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded HP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

HP Stock Down 4.5%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.21.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 330.68% and a net margin of 4.57%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. HP’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 16,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $415,306.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196.27. This represents a 99.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 41,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 141,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,856. The trade was a 22.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 91,969 shares of company stock worth $2,277,993 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of HP by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,481,211 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,333,000 after purchasing an additional 101,844 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,071 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,139,000 after purchasing an additional 94,494 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in HP by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,600,015 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $43,568,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in HP by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,754,138 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $156,686,000 after buying an additional 210,762 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in HP by 34.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 400,020 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after buying an additional 102,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

