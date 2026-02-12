Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY):
- 2/11/2026 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2026 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm.
- 2/10/2026 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2026 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.
- 1/27/2026 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2026 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.
- 1/26/2026 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2026 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/21/2026 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..
- 1/16/2026 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.
- 1/14/2026 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.
- 1/12/2026 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 1/9/2026 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/9/2026 – Magnolia Oil & Gas is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.37%.
The company’s core operations center on horizontal drilling and multi-stage completions designed to extract light crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
