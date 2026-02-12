Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY):

2/11/2026 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm.

2/10/2026 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

1/27/2026 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

1/26/2026 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/21/2026 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

1/16/2026 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

1/14/2026 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

1/12/2026 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/9/2026 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Magnolia Oil & Gas is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Magnolia Oil & Gas is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.37%.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of onshore oil and gas assets in South Texas. Headquartered in Houston, the company concentrates its efforts on the Eagle Ford Shale, where it holds significant working interests in key producing counties.

The company’s core operations center on horizontal drilling and multi-stage completions designed to extract light crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.