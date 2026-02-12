Short Interest in Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) Expands By 1,300.0%

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the January 15th total of 1 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MOHCY remained flat at $15.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. Motor Oil has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $16.54.

About Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA is a Greek refining and petroleum group established in 1970. The company operates one of the largest refining complexes in southeastern Europe, located in Agioi Theodoroi near Corinth. Over the years, it has expanded through investments in modern refining technologies and integrated operations to enhance efficiency and product quality. Controlled by the Vardinogiannis family, Motor Oil Hellas has grown into a key player in the regional energy sector.

The company’s core business covers crude oil refining and the production of a wide range of petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, fuel oil and petrochemical feedstocks.

