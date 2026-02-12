Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Stock Price Up 6.3% – Here’s Why

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.78 and last traded at $42.5150. Approximately 66,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 110,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.01.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 54,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the period. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc is a U.S.-based confectionery company best known for producing Tootsie Rolls and Tootsie Pops. Headquartered in Chicago, the company manufactures a broad range of candy products, including fruit-flavored chews, gummies, mints and gum, under a portfolio of well-recognized brands. Its offerings are sold through mass-market retailers, convenience stores, specialty shops and vending channels.

The company traces its origins to 1896 when confectioner Leo Hirschfeld invented the Tootsie Roll in New York City.

