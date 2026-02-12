Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSB) Short Interest Update

Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 86,225 shares, a growth of 1,772.8% from the January 15th total of 4,604 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 253,403 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 253,403 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUSB remained flat at $50.83 during trading on Thursday. 271,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,472. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77. Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF

About Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUSB. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF by 342,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter.

The Dimensional Ultrashort Fixed Income ETF (DUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment-grade securities. The fund targets a dollar weighted average portfolio maturity of less than one year DUSB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

