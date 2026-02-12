Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSB) Short Interest Update

Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 86,225 shares, a growth of 1,772.8% from the January 15th total of 4,604 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 253,403 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 253,403 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:DUSB remained flat at $50.83 during trading on Thursday. 271,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,472. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77. Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $50.90.
Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF
About Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF
The Dimensional Ultrashort Fixed Income ETF (DUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment-grade securities. The fund targets a dollar weighted average portfolio maturity of less than one year DUSB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF
- USAU: The U.S. Gold-Copper Story Investors Can’t Ignore.
- My Epstein Story
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.