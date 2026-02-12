Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,482. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $143.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.68.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,337. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,006. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,138,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,856,000 after buying an additional 39,556 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 73.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,922,000 after buying an additional 670,601 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 96.3% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 937,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,837,000 after buying an additional 459,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 69.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 553,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,983,000 after acquiring an additional 225,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted Q4 results beat expectations: adjusted EPS was $2.00 versus the consensus ~$1.98, and net sales of $2.70B slightly topped estimates. This shows the core business held up versus street forecasts. Mohawk Industries Reports Q4 2025 Results

Adjusted Q4 results beat expectations: adjusted EPS was $2.00 versus the consensus ~$1.98, and net sales of $2.70B slightly topped estimates. This shows the core business held up versus street forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: Intraday volume is well above average and the shares are trading below their 52-week high but above their 52-week low — elevated activity suggests investors are re-pricing on the earnings details and analyst moves.

Intraday volume is well above average and the shares are trading below their 52-week high but above their 52-week low — elevated activity suggests investors are re-pricing on the earnings details and analyst moves. Negative Sentiment: GAAP results were weak: Q4 net earnings fell to $42M (GAAP EPS $0.68) versus $90M (EPS $1.43) a year earlier, underscoring a big gap between GAAP and adjusted profitability that can worry investors focused on cash/earnings quality. Mohawk Industries Reports Q4 2025 Results

GAAP results were weak: Q4 net earnings fell to $42M (GAAP EPS $0.68) versus $90M (EPS $1.43) a year earlier, underscoring a big gap between GAAP and adjusted profitability that can worry investors focused on cash/earnings quality. Negative Sentiment: Analyst estimate revisions skew negative: Zacks and others trimmed several near‑term quarter and FY‑2027 EPS forecasts (examples: Q1–Q3 and FY‑2027 cuts), which reduces near‑term growth expectations and likely pressured the stock. Q3 EPS Estimates for Mohawk Industries Cut by Zacks Research

Analyst estimate revisions skew negative: Zacks and others trimmed several near‑term quarter and FY‑2027 EPS forecasts (examples: Q1–Q3 and FY‑2027 cuts), which reduces near‑term growth expectations and likely pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst action — while Zacks raised its Q4 2027 estimate, it lowered multiple other quarterly and full‑year targets (FY‑2027 down to $11.45 from $11.98), signaling uneven visibility into recovery/timing of demand. This mixed messaging can keep downward pressure until guidance clarity emerges.

Mixed analyst action — while Zacks raised its Q4 2027 estimate, it lowered multiple other quarterly and full‑year targets (FY‑2027 down to $11.45 from $11.98), signaling uneven visibility into recovery/timing of demand. This mixed messaging can keep downward pressure until guidance clarity emerges. Neutral Sentiment: Market metrics: the company trades at a mid‑teens P/E on reported earnings, modest leverage (debt/equity ~0.21), and thin net margin (~3.9%) — fundamentals are OK but not immune to cyclical housing/remodeling swings. For context and preview commentary, see the analyst preview. Mohawk Industries (MHK) Q4 Earnings Report Preview: What To Look For

A number of analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.78.

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

