Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI) Announces Earnings Results

Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($3.12) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Portsmouth Square Price Performance

OTCMKTS PRSI remained flat at $7.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.22. Portsmouth Square has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51.

Get Portsmouth Square alerts:

Portsmouth Square Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portsmouth Square, Inc (OTCMKTS: PRSI) is a Delaware‐incorporated holding company focused on the acquisition, development and licensing of intangible assets. The firm’s primary business activity involves assembling a portfolio of intellectual property rights and related digital assets with the goal of generating revenue through strategic licensing and commercialization agreements.

The company’s intangible asset holdings have historically included patents and proprietary technologies that support digital media distribution, interactive content delivery and e-commerce platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portsmouth Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portsmouth Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.