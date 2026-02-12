Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.5250, with a volume of 7133265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $11.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, insider Najat Khan sold 124,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $548,617.23. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 611,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,105.35. The trade was a 16.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,429,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.60. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 805,786 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,598 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 627.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 232,038 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $890,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 177,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion’s offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

