DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Trading Down 11.4% – Here’s What Happened

DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $133.25 and last traded at $134.21. 54,618 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 54,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.52.

DSDVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of DSV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.22.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) is a Danish global transport and logistics company that provides end-to-end supply chain solutions to businesses across a wide range of industries. The firm’s core services include road transport, air freight, ocean freight, freight forwarding, contract logistics and warehousing, together with customs clearance, distribution and value‑added services designed to support complex international supply chains.

Founded in the mid-1970s in Denmark, DSV has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, notably strengthening its global freight and forwarding capabilities through transactions such as the acquisitions of UTi Worldwide and Panalpina.

