Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $133.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 60.05%.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HTGC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,512,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,192. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 26.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Lucid Cap Mkts raised Hercules Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Capital One Financial set a $19.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hercules Capital

About Hercules Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company organized as a business development company (BDC) that provides tailored debt financing solutions to high‐growth companies. Through its external management structure, Hercules Capital extends senior secured loans, subordinated debt and growth capital designed to support research and development, expansion initiatives and working capital needs. The firm primarily partners with venture capital and private equity sponsors to finance innovative enterprises across various developmental stages.

The company’s investment portfolio is concentrated in technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology sectors, reflecting its focus on industries with strong growth prospects and recurring capital requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.