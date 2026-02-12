Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.420-7.520 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $109.50 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $113.00 price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Mizuho set a $105.00 target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.30.

Shares of FRT stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,648. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $111.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.46 and its 200 day moving average is $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty’s portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

