IPSEN (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

IPSEN (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.1425 and last traded at $44.1425, with a volume of 176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPSEY. UBS Group lowered IPSEN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. BNP Paribas Exane cut IPSEN to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPSEN in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.37.

Ipsen is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. Founded in 1929, the company focuses on specialty care areas including oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. Ipsen develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that address critical unmet medical needs, offering a diverse portfolio of therapies for both adult and pediatric patient populations.

The company’s oncology franchise includes treatments for prostate, renal and hepatocellular carcinomas, with key products such as Cabometyx (cabozantinib) and Decapeptyl (triptorelin).

