AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Shares Down 8.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L – Get Free Report) traded down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.74 and last traded at GBX 19.76. 88,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 103,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.50, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27.54.

AUTO1 Group SE operates a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to professional car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to consumers. AUTO1 Group SE was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

