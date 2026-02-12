Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Posts Earnings Results

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Tucows Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ TCX traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.75. 22,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,683. The stock has a market cap of $197.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28. Tucows has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $25.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tucows in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tucows by 89.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Tucows by 79.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tucows by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tucows by 117.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc (NASDAQ: TCX) is a diversified internet services company primarily known for its domain name registration and management business. Through its Domain Services division, Tucows operates leading reseller platforms such as OpenSRS and Enom, offering domain registration, SSL certificates, email hosting and related value-added services to web professionals, small businesses and enterprise partners worldwide. The company’s platforms enable thousands of resellers to provide branded internet services to their customers, leveraging Tucows’ infrastructure and expertise in the domain name system.

In addition to domain services, Tucows has built a growing portfolio of consumer-facing internet access offerings under the Ting brand.

