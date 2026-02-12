ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Trading 21.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Free Report) shares rose 21.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 and last traded at GBX 0.04. Approximately 17,923,922 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 11,710,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03.

ADM Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.88, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of £690,750.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.01.

ADM Energy (LON:ADME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported GBX 0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. ADM Energy had a negative return on equity of 69.57% and a negative net margin of 320.54%. Equities analysts predict that ADM Energy plc will post -69.9999984 earnings per share for the current year.

ADM Energy Company Profile

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in metals, minerals, and oil and gas projects. The company was formerly known as MX Oil plc and changed its name to ADM Energy plc in June 2019. ADM Energy plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

