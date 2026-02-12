Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.400-12.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $39.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $299.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,609. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $430.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.67. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $304.18 and a fifty-two week high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.07). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $708.00 to $671.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $560.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.73, for a total transaction of $229,365.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,091.56. This trade represents a 13.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.51, for a total transaction of $448,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,691,049.48. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $1,605,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Management raised FY‑2026 earnings guidance well above Wall Street expectations: EPS guidance of $12.40–$12.65 vs. consensus ~$11.49, and revenue guidance of $2.5B–$2.6B roughly in line with consensus — a material beat on profitability outlook that could support a rebound in the stock.

DA Davidson upgraded Tyler to a "Buy" and set a $460 price target, signaling analyst confidence in a recovery after the quarter.

Barclays reaffirmed a Buy on Tyler, providing additional analyst support amid the volatility.

Company released the official Q4 press release, slides and disclosures — useful for parsing recurring vs. one‑time items in the quarter.

Coverage pieces digging into quarter metrics (revenue mix, margins, cash flow and backlog) are available to help investors decide whether the miss reflects temporary softness or a more structural slowdown.

Q4 results missed consensus: EPS of $2.64 vs. street ~ $2.71 and revenue roughly $575.2M below estimates — the miss triggered the initial sell‑off as investors reassessed near‑term growth.

Market reaction: several outlets reported an 8%‑plus intraday drop after results and commentary about softer software spending, amplifying downside pressure.

BTIG and other cautious notes surfaced around the print, highlighting near‑term execution risk and contributing to selling pressure.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler’s product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

