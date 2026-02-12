PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PACS shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of PACS Group in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered PACS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Truist Financial set a $40.00 target price on PACS Group in a report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PACS Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd.

PACS stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,313. PACS Group has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of -0.65.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.36). PACS Group had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 3.29%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACS Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Todd Mitchell sold 159,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $4,769,128.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 755,836 shares in the company, valued at $22,591,938.04. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver purchased 16,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $500,047.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 22,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,896.10. The trade was a 278.04% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in PACS Group by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACS Group in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in PACS Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

