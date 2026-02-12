Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 63,568 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 20,730 shares.The stock last traded at $35.94 and had previously closed at $36.44.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $809.77 million, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28.

Get Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF alerts:

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1386 per share. This represents a yield of 37.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 63,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 232.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,830,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,263,000 after acquiring an additional 831,613 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PLDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.