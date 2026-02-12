Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 63,568 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 20,730 shares.The stock last traded at $35.94 and had previously closed at $36.44.
Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $809.77 million, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28.
Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1386 per share. This represents a yield of 37.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th.
About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF
The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PLDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.
