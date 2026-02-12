Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $11.61. Ryohin Keikaku shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 334 shares changing hands.

Ryohin Keikaku Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44.

Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion.

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd., founded in 1980 and headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japanese retailer best known for its MUJI brand. The company’s core business revolves around the design, planning, manufacturing and sale of a broad array of household and consumer products. Emphasizing simplicity, functionality and quality, Ryohin Keikaku has built a reputation for its “no‐brand” or minimalist design philosophy, which seeks to eliminate unnecessary features and branding in favor of honest materials and understated aesthetics.

The company’s product portfolio includes furniture, kitchenware, home furnishings, apparel, stationery, personal care items and a curated selection of packaged foods.

