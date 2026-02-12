CAE (NYSE:CAE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, Zacks reports. CAE had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.31. The stock had a trading volume of 951,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,156. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CAE has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of CAE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CAE from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on CAE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Institutional Trading of CAE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $4,170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 142.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,709,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,820 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in CAE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,655,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

