Marsh (NYSE:MRSH) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Marsh (NYSE:MRSH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $170.78 and last traded at $170.90, with a volume of 5415054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.03.

Key Stories Impacting Marsh

Here are the key news stories impacting Marsh this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results remain a supportive backdrop — Marsh posted a solid beat on EPS and revenue in late January with healthy margins and ROE, which continues to underpin investor confidence and likely helped lift the stock today.

Recent quarterly results remain a supportive backdrop — Marsh posted a solid beat on EPS and revenue in late January with healthy margins and ROE, which continues to underpin investor confidence and likely helped lift the stock today. Neutral Sentiment: Marsh announced the pricing of a $600 million senior notes offering (debt issuance). This increases leverage in the near term but is typical corporate financing; impact depends on use of proceeds (refinancing vs. growth). Marsh Announces Pricing of $600 Million Senior Notes Offering

Marsh announced the pricing of a $600 million senior notes offering (debt issuance). This increases leverage in the near term but is typical corporate financing; impact depends on use of proceeds (refinancing vs. growth). Neutral Sentiment: Coverage roundup: a Wall Street/analyst-focused piece reviews broker opinions on Marsh & McLennan — useful for gauging consensus and target-price movement but not reporting any single catalyst that would sharply swing the stock by itself. Investors should watch updated ratings/target changes in that piece. Do Wall Street Analysts Like Marsh & McLennan Stock?

Coverage roundup: a Wall Street/analyst-focused piece reviews broker opinions on Marsh & McLennan — useful for gauging consensus and target-price movement but not reporting any single catalyst that would sharply swing the stock by itself. Investors should watch updated ratings/target changes in that piece. Negative Sentiment: An analyst note flags execution risks tied to Marsh & McLennan’s “Thrive” and BCS efficiency plans — potential operational execution concerns that could pressure near-term forecasts or margins if initiatives lag. Investors should monitor management’s follow-up and any guidance changes. Execution Risks Cloud Marsh & McLennan’s Thrive and BCS Efficiency Plans

An analyst note flags execution risks tied to Marsh & McLennan’s “Thrive” and BCS efficiency plans — potential operational execution concerns that could pressure near-term forecasts or margins if initiatives lag. Investors should monitor management’s follow-up and any guidance changes. Neutral Sentiment: Several news stories referencing the cricketer “Marsh” (Mitchell/Steve Smith coverage) are trending but are unrelated to Marsh & McLennan the company; they are name-noise and unlikely to affect MRSH fundamentals. Example: Reuters coverage of the sports injury. Australia’s Marsh ruled out of T20 World Cup opener with groin injury

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $213.00 price objective on Marsh in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh from $199.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marsh from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Marsh in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.86.

Marsh Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Marsh (NYSE:MRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Marsh had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 15.42%.Marsh’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Marsh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 29th. Marsh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Marsh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,482,557,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Marsh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,140,284,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marsh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,555,869,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Marsh in the 4th quarter valued at $1,481,896,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marsh in the fourth quarter valued at $941,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh

Marsh is a global insurance broker and risk advisor that helps organizations assess, manage and transfer a broad range of risks. The firm provides insurance placement and broking services for commercial and public-sector clients as well as specialty solutions for families and high-net-worth individuals. Its work focuses on identifying exposures, designing risk-transfer strategies and securing coverage from insurers and reinsurers to protect clients’ assets and operations.

Services offered by Marsh include commercial property and casualty broking, cyber and professional-liability placement, employee benefits consulting, and industry-specific specialty lines such as marine, energy and construction.

