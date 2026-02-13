Short Interest in Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GAEM) Declines By 58.7%

Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GAEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,938 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the January 15th total of 14,368 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,177 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,177 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GAEM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.57. 28,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,414. Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $27.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.55.

Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF

Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000.

The Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF (GAEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking income and capital appreciation through investments in emerging markets debts. Fixed-income securities are not restricted in terms of maturity or credit rating. GAEM was launched on Aug 12, 2024 and is issued by Simplify.

