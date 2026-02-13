Short Interest in Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GAEM) Declines By 58.7%

Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GAEMGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,938 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the January 15th total of 14,368 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,177 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GAEM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.57. 28,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,414. Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $27.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.55.

Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000.

Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF (GAEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking income and capital appreciation through investments in emerging markets debts. Fixed-income securities are not restricted in terms of maturity or credit rating. GAEM was launched on Aug 12, 2024 and is issued by Simplify.

