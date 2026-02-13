Short Interest in Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GAEM) Declines By 58.7%

Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GAEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,938 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the January 15th total of 14,368 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,177 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,177 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA GAEM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.57. 28,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,414. Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $27.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.55.
Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF
Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF Company Profile
The Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF (GAEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking income and capital appreciation through investments in emerging markets debts. Fixed-income securities are not restricted in terms of maturity or credit rating. GAEM was launched on Aug 12, 2024 and is issued by Simplify.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF
- Free: The Crypto Summit That Could Change Your Life
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.