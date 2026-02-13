First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,957 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the January 15th total of 25,519 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,205 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,205 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Down 2.7%

NYSEARCA:FPX traded down $4.51 on Thursday, reaching $160.37. The stock had a trading volume of 32,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,451. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $94.13 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.47 and a 200 day moving average of $161.44.

Institutional Trading of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index. The Index utilizes a 10% capping on all constituents and includes the 100 largest, typically best-performing and most liquid initial public offerings (IPOs) of the United States companies in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

