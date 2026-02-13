Short Interest in New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW) Drops By 62.7%

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,216 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the January 15th total of 8,620 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,456 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 94,456 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
New Horizon Aircraft Trading Up 4.1%
Shares of New Horizon Aircraft stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.37. 11,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,178. New Horizon Aircraft has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.
New Horizon Aircraft Company Profile
