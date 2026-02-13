Short Interest in New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW) Drops By 62.7%

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,216 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the January 15th total of 8,620 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,456 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 94,456 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

New Horizon Aircraft Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of New Horizon Aircraft stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.37. 11,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,178. New Horizon Aircraft has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.

New Horizon Aircraft Company Profile

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

