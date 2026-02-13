Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 19,386 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the January 15th total of 68,026 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 72,538 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 72,538 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indaptus Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.72% of Indaptus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Indaptus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Indaptus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Indaptus Therapeutics Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of INDP traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $1.65. 66,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,386. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $1.19. Equities research analysts predict that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel cell- and exosome-based immunotherapies for oncology and infectious diseases. Utilizing its proprietary Natural Killer (NK) Cell Platform, Indaptus engineers allogeneic NK cells with enhanced cytotoxicity and targeted tumor recognition. The company’s Exo-NK Therapeutics program further leverages NK cell–derived exosomes to deliver bioactive molecules and amplify immune responses against disease.

Indaptus’ pipeline includes multiple preclinical candidates that integrate chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) technology with NK cells and exosomes to address hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

