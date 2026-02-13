707 Cayman Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JEM) Short Interest Up 280.1% in January

707 Cayman Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 134,139 shares, an increase of 280.1% from the January 15th total of 35,290 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,259,120 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,259,120 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of 707 Cayman in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

707 Cayman stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. 2,980,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736,429. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. 707 Cayman has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 707 Cayman stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 707 Cayman Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of 707 Cayman at the end of the most recent quarter.

We are a Hong Kong-based company that sells quality apparel products and provides supply chain management total solutions to our customers spanning from Western Europe, North America to the Middle East. We were founded in 2021 and became wholly-owned by Mr. Cheung, executive director and chief executive officer, in May 2022 and have grown, in a short period of time, building relationships with a diverse range of customers. Our customers include mid-size brand owners and apparel companies that have comprehensive operations with private labels that are sold worldwide.

