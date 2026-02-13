RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 167 shares, a growth of 125.7% from the January 15th total of 74 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,278 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,278 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA RFCI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $23.04.

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were issued a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd.

About RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF

The RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (RFCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio with broad latitude to invest in various fixed income securities in almost any sector, maturity or credit quality, targeting total return with a five-year investment timeline. RFCI was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by RiverFront.

