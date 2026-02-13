Nomura Energy Transition ETF (NYSEARCA:PWER) Short Interest Update

Nomura Energy Transition ETF (NYSEARCA:PWER – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,683 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the January 15th total of 4,016 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,811 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,811 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Nomura Energy Transition ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PWER traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270. The company has a market cap of $9.91 million, a P/E ratio of 172.35 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63. Nomura Energy Transition ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69.

About Nomura Energy Transition ETF

The Macquarie Energy Transition ETF (PWER) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in global companies across various sectors that facilitate transition to low carbon energy sources and lower emission power production. PWER was launched on Nov 28, 2023 and is issued by Macquarie.

