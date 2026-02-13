Nomura Energy Transition ETF (NYSEARCA:PWER) Short Interest Update

Nomura Energy Transition ETF (NYSEARCA:PWER – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,683 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the January 15th total of 4,016 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,811 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,811 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Nomura Energy Transition ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA PWER traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270. The company has a market cap of $9.91 million, a P/E ratio of 172.35 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63. Nomura Energy Transition ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69.
About Nomura Energy Transition ETF
