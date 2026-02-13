ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML) Short Interest Down 60.4% in January

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 110 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the January 15th total of 278 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,467 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,467 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN Stock Performance

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.28. ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $28.05.

About ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (IWML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. IWML was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

