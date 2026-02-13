Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Update

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,978 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the January 15th total of 33,141 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,518 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 106,518 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.1%
NYSE:AIO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,219. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $25.47.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $1.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th.
About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund
The Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE: AIO) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company designed to provide shareholders with exposure to companies that derive a significant portion of their revenues from the development or use of artificial intelligence and related technologies. The Fund seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation by identifying businesses that are positioned to benefit from ongoing advancements in AI, machine learning, robotics, data analytics, cloud computing, and semiconductor manufacturing.
Investment selections are made through a fundamental research process that emphasizes both thematic expertise and company-specific analysis.
