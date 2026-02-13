Short Interest in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Decreases By 56.8%

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 167,816 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the January 15th total of 388,515 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,101,817 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,101,817 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 344,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,823 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.30. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74.

About VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.