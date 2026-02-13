Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Shares Up 21.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report) were up 21.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 199,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 79,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Canstar Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.70.

About Canstar Resources

Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

