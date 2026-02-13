TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.51 and last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 164004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on TWFG in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TWFG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TWFG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TWFG in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut TWFG from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TWFG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 101.35, a current ratio of 101.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. TWFG had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $64.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TWFG, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TWFG by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 958,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,576,000 after purchasing an additional 511,469 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in TWFG by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 954,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after purchasing an additional 52,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TWFG by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 639,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after acquiring an additional 19,720 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TWFG by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 593,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of TWFG by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

TWFG Insurance Services, Inc operates as a property and casualty insurance distribution company that provides personal and commercial insurance solutions through a hybrid model of company-owned branches and franchised offices. The firm offers a broad spectrum of insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, umbrella, flood and specialty lines coverage, tailored to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses. By partnering with multiple insurance carriers, TWFG delivers competitive pricing and customized policy options designed to help clients manage risk and protect their assets.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Odessa, Texas, TWFG has expanded its network to serve customers across numerous U.S.

