Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:HCAI) Short Interest Up 1,498.4% in January

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:HCAI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 24,871 shares, an increase of 1,498.4% from the January 15th total of 1,556 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,921 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ HCAI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. 225,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,497. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Huachen AI Parking Management Technology has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $10.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Huachen AI Parking Management Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Huachen AI Parking Management Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Company Profile

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology is a China-based technology company specializing in intelligent parking solutions that leverage artificial intelligence, machine vision and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company’s core offering integrates real-time data collection with advanced analytics to automate the detection, guidance and enforcement of parking spaces in both urban and commercial settings. By combining AI-driven video analytics with sensor networks, Huachen AI delivers enhanced operational efficiency and accurate occupancy monitoring for parking lot operators and end users.

The company’s product suite includes license plate recognition cameras, smart parking sensors, automated payment kiosks and a cloud-based management platform.

