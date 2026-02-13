Short Interest in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Decreases By 66.2%

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 555,518 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the January 15th total of 1,643,942 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 620,408 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 620,408 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BTAL traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 599,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,527. The stock has a market cap of $327.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of -0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20. AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3579 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 249.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

About AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period.

The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes long positions in low beta US stocks, offset by short positions in high beta US stocks. BTAL was launched on Sep 13, 2011 and is managed by AGF.

