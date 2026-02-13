Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 17,062,529 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 42,693,603 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,405,731 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,405,731 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Senior Loan ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKLN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,219,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,600,000 after buying an additional 1,996,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 58.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,943,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678,530 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 9,726,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,666,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,310,000 after purchasing an additional 342,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 6,087,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,752 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.62. The stock had a trading volume of 26,452,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,146,143. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $21.09.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a $0.1078 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. This is a positive change from Invesco Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

