Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Trading Down 3% – Here’s What Happened

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) was down 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.10 and last traded at C$5.10. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.26.

Madison Pacific Properties Trading Down 3.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$303.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.29.

About Madison Pacific Properties

Madison Pacific Properties Inc is a real estate company. It owns, develops, and operates office, industrial, and commercial real estate properties located in Western Canada. It also has investments in joint ventures that construct residential properties. The company has one reportable segment that being the Rental of Office, Industrial, Commercial, and multi-family real estate properties located in Canada. The company derives its revenue from rental operations and property management.

