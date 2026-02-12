WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 212,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 690% from the previous session’s volume of 26,863 shares.The stock last traded at $59.3740 and had previously closed at $60.58.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Stock Down 1.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $669.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.29.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 13.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market. The Index consists of the companies in the bottom 25% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree Earnings Index after the 500 largest companies have been removed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.