TMX Group (TSE:X) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$44.79 and last traded at C$44.80, with a volume of 225895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on X. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on TMX Group from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$67.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TMX Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$60.67.

Get TMX Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on X

TMX Group Stock Down 3.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$50.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. TMX Group had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of C$457.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TMX Group Limited will post 1.7708421 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.