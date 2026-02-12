American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $96.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.41% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on AIG. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC reduced their price objective on American International Group from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on American International Group from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.21.
American International Group Stock Up 5.7%
American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 11.56%.The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 150.4% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — AIG reported $1.96 EPS vs. the ~$1.90 consensus, driven by underwriting gains that offset weaker investment income; the beat supports profitability momentum. AIG Reports Excellent Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Underwriting strength appears sustainable and credit/rating outlook improved — analysts note structural underwriting improvement that could lift future earnings quality. AIG: Underwriting Improvement Is Sustainable (Ratings Upgrade)
- Positive Sentiment: General insurance underwriting income jumped (~48% in Q4), highlighting core operating leverage in commercial lines. AIG’s GI underwriting income rises 48% in Q4’25
- Positive Sentiment: Management commentary/earnings call signaled profitable growth momentum and continued capital return priorities (dividends and buybacks). AIG Earnings Call Signals Profitable Growth Momentum
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share (ex-dividend March 16), supporting income-oriented investor interest. AIG reports strong Q4 2025 earnings and shareholder returns
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation context — analyses after the quarter revisit AIG’s valuation given stronger capital returns and earnings, useful for investors weighing upside vs. multiples. A Look At AIG’s (AIG) Valuation After Strong Q4 Earnings And Capital Returns
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings vs. revenue nuance — EPS beat while revenue/net premiums written in some segments came in light of some expectations; watch top-line trends for confirmation. Here’s What Key Metrics Tell Us About American International Group (AIG) Q4 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Investment income headwinds — net investment income and unrealized items were weaker (partly tied to Corebridge stake and prior-year items), which weighed on reported profit. AIG Logs Lower Profit as Net Investment Income Slides
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst target trimmed — Barclays cut its price target to $79 and kept an equal-weight rating, tempering short-term upside expectations. Barclays adjusts price target on American International Group to $79 from $81; maintains equal-weight
About American International Group
American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.
The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.
