American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $96.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AIG. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC reduced their price objective on American International Group from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on American International Group from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.21.

AIG opened at $79.24 on Thursday. American International Group has a one year low of $71.25 and a one year high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.83 and its 200-day moving average is $78.84. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.61.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 11.56%.The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 150.4% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

