Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 414,044 shares, an increase of 138.4% from the January 15th total of 173,704 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,440 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Erik Hellum sold 7,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $41,200.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,029,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,491. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,652 shares of company stock valued at $106,335. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 372,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 19,871 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Price Performance

TSQ stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.72. 97,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,270. The company has a market cap of $110.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.96 million. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 47.95%. Research analysts expect that Townsquare Media will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSQ shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Townsquare Media from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc (NYSE: TSQ) is a diversified media and entertainment company that operates primarily in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The company owns and manages over 300 local radio stations that deliver music, news, sports and community programming to listeners. In addition to its core broadcasting business, Townsquare Media provides digital marketing solutions and advertising services through its proprietary platforms and specialized agencies, helping local businesses connect with consumers via targeted online campaigns.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Purchase, New York, Townsquare Media has grown its footprint through strategic acquisitions and the development of a broad digital portfolio.

