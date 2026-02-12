Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Shares Down 12.4% After Insider Selling

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) traded down 12.4% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.89. 22,658,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 32,370,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Specifically, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 49,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $500,349.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,094,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,390,940. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,385,507 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $13,993,620.70. Following the sale, the director owned 45,143,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,954,248.50. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Get Redwire alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RDW shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Redwire from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Redwire from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Redwire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Redwire from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Redwire Trading Down 12.4%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwire by 1,725.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Redwire in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Redwire by 308.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Redwire by 440.4% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Redwire during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redwire

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company’s offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire’s portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.