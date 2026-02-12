Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) Stock Price Up 3.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.8% during trading on Thursday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $140.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $134.49 and last traded at $133.64. Approximately 33,303,658 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 40,045,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.77.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.19.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total transaction of $2,171,291.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,315,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,583,689.39. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,374,843.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 879,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,160,621.25. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 229,196 shares of company stock valued at $26,957,858 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/price targets — Oppenheimer raised its WMT price target to $140 and kept an Outperform rating ahead of Q4, signaling higher upside expectations. Oppenheimer Raises PT

Macro/competitive context — Retail sales softness benefits value chains; coverage notes WMT is well‑positioned versus peers as consumers seek lower prices, a supportive secular tail but not a surprise. Negative Sentiment: Estée Lauder lawsuit — Estée Lauder sued Walmart alleging sale of counterfeit products on its marketplace; this raises regulatory, liability and brand‑risk questions and has already drawn negative headlines that could pressure sentiment and require additional marketplace controls/costs. WSJ: Estée Lauder Sues

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 216,605 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,132,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Index Technologies Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

