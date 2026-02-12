Insider Selling: Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Director Sells 1,476 Shares of Stock

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $239,348.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,433.84. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 6.2%

NYSE EMR traded down $9.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,889,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,977. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.51. The company has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Emerson Electric from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,909,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,287,546,000 after purchasing an additional 578,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,606,979,000 after purchasing an additional 784,987 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,538,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,328,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,628,638,000 after acquiring an additional 76,488 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,195,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

